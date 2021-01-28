Thu, Jan 28, 2021 @ 10:25 GMT
AUD/USD Decline Likely To Continue

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Australian Dollar declined by 132 points or 1.70% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair breached the 50-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs during Wednesday’s trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower. A breakout through the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern is likely to occur within this session.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate could make a pullback towards the 0.7680 area during the following trading session.

