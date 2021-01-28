Thu, Jan 28, 2021 @ 10:26 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Crack Key Barriers And Shift Near-Term Bias To The...

USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Crack Key Barriers And Shift Near-Term Bias To The Upside

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The pair rose further on Thursday, extending Wednesday’s 0.45% rally (the biggest one-day gains since Jan 7).

The dollar benefited from fresh weakness of stocks, pressured by concerns about excessive values of stock markets.

Fresh advance generated initial bullish signal on break of major trendline resistance (104.12) and cracked key barriers at 104.33/39 (top of falling daily cloud / recovery high of Jan 11), with firm break here to signal higher low (103.32) of recovery from 102.59 (Jan 6 low) and shift near-term bias to the upside.

Recovery extension also needs to break obstacles at 104.46 (falling 100DMA) and 104.74 (Fibo 23.6% of 111.71/102.59) to confirm bullish stance.

Broken bear-trendline offers immediate support at 104.10 which should ideally hold and keep intact supports at 103.90 (55DMA) and 103.80 (10DMA).

Res: 104.46, 104.74, 105.00, 105.66.
Sup: 104.10, 103.90, 103.80, 103.67.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.