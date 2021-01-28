Thu, Jan 28, 2021 @ 14:41 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURAUD Rallies Above 200-SMA After Double Bottom Emerges

EURAUD Rallies Above 200-SMA After Double Bottom Emerges

By XM.com

EURAUD completed a bullish double bottom formation in the four-hour chart and spiked to a three-week high of 1.5946 on Thursday after closing comfortably above the 1.5770 neckline.

The area around the 200-period simple moving average (SMA), which has seen many struggles in December, is currently in target. A descending trendline stretched from 1.6409 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the downfall from 1.6418 to 1.5592 are in the same neighborhood, making the region more challenging as the RSI and the Stochastics are still strengthening within the overbought zone.

Should the bulls continue to hold the reins above 1.5900, resistance may run up to the 50% Fibonacci of 1.6000, where any significant violation is expected to stage another upside extension towards the 61.8% level of 1.6100.

Otherwise, if the price retreats below the 200-period SMA, the 1.5850 barrier may attempt to catch the fall, preventing any move towards the key border of 1.5770. In the event the latter proves easy to pierce, the next stop could be around 1.5688 unless the 20- and 50-day SMAs come to the rescue.

In brief, EURAUD is aiming for another bullish extension, though a sustainable move above 1.5900 is required for the buyers to drive towards 1.6000 level.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.