ETHUSD $1,400 Possible

Ethereum has started to move back towards the $1,400 level as the second-largest cryptocurrency closely tracks the price movements of Bitcoin. The ETHUSD pair will either sell-off heavily from the $1,400 or explode back towards the $1,475 level. Traders that are bearish towards the ETHUSD pair made fade the rally in expectations of a major downturn towards the $960.00 level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $1,300 level, key resistance is found at the $1,400 and the $1,475 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,300, sellers may test the $1,180 and $1,000 support levels.