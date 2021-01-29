Fri, Jan 29, 2021 @ 06:43 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis XAUUSD Looking Bearish

XAUUSD Looking Bearish

By OctaFX

Gold is under slight downside pressure after the yellow-metal failed to rally while the price of silver moved sharply higher on Thursday. Technical analysis shows that XAUUSD is trapped within a large falling price channel between the $1,700 and $1,880 levels. Further heavy selling towards the metal appears highly likely if bears close the daily candle below the $1,800 support level.

The XAUUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $1,840 level, key resistance is found at the $1,880 and the $1,910 levels.

If the XAUUSD pair trades below the $1,840, sellers may test the $1,800 and $1,770 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.