Fri, Jan 29, 2021 @ 10:25 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Is Declining Again Clearing A Major Bullish Trend Line With Support...

EUR/USD Is Declining Again Clearing A Major Bullish Trend Line With Support Near 1.2110

By FXOpen

The Euro made an attempt to gain strength above 1.2180 and 1.2200 against the US Dollar, but it failed. The EUR/USD pair traded as low as 1.2058 and recently corrected higher.

There was a break above 1.2100, but the pair struggled to say above the 1.2150 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It is declining again and cleared a major bullish trend line with support near 1.2110 on the hourly chart.

If there are more losses, the pair is likely to continue lower towards 1.2080. The next major support on the downside is near the 1.2060 level.

On the upside, the pair is facing a strong resistance near 1.2120, the 50 hourly SMA, and a connecting bearish trend line on the same chart. A clear break above 1.2120 and 1.2130 on FXOpen is must for a strong upward move in the near term.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.