Fri, Jan 29, 2021 @ 13:38 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis XAU/USD Follows Falling Wedge Pattern

XAU/USD Follows Falling Wedge Pattern

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

As apparent on the chart, the XAU/USD exchange rate continued to decline within a falling wedge pattern.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the yellow metal could continue to move within the predetermined pattern in the short term. In this case the rate could decline below the 1,840.00 mark.

In the meantime, note that yellow metal is supported by the 55– and 100-hour moving averages in the 1,844.10/1,849.00 area. Thus, a breakout north could occur, and the price for gold could exceed the Fibo 23.60% at 1,860.59.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.