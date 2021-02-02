Tue, Feb 02, 2021 @ 08:40 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBPUSD Another Rejection

GBPUSD Another Rejection

By OctaFX

The British pound has suffered yet another upside rejection from the 1.3700 level against the US dollar, placing the short-term bullish trend in question. Another major concern for GBPUSD buyers is the US dollar index, which could breakout higher at any moment. Overall, multi-day weakness below the technically important 1.3650 level is likely to encourage GBPUSD bears this week.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3650 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3690 and the 1.3750 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades below the 1.3650, sellers may test the 1.3600 and 1.3540 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.