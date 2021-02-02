Tue, Feb 02, 2021 @ 16:50 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Silver Drops Sharply after False Break Above $30

Silver Drops Sharply after False Break Above $30

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Spot silver fell sharply on Tuesday (down nearly 7% until early hours of the US session) following short-lived surge to eight-year high on probe above $30 barrier on Monday.

The rally stalled after huge buying by a pack of small traders showed signs of fizzling out, despite calls over social media to continue buying.

Subsequent sharp acceleration lower suggests that a break higher was false, with formation of bull-trap above $30 on daily chart, expected to weigh further and lead to full reversal of nearly 20% advance in past three days, as today’s weakness already retraced over 61% of the rally.

Significant loss of bullish momentum and bearish divergence on daily stochastic add to fresh negative sentiment.

Daily close below cracked Fibo support at $26.86 (61.8% of $24.85/$30.10 rally) would fill Monday’s gap and validate fresh bears.

Res: 27.00; 27.48; 28.10; 28.90
Sup: 26.60; 26.25; 25.91; 25.28

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.