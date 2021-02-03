Crude Oil Price Surges To $55, Gold Still Struggling

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Crude oil price extended its rise and traded to a new multi-month high above $55.00.

The previous major resistance at $51.00 might provide support on the weekly chart of XTI/USD.

Gold price is still struggling to clear the USD $1,880 resistance zone.

EUR/USD failed to recover and it extended its decline below the 1.2060 support.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

In the past few days, crude oil price consolidated above the $50.00 support against the US Dollar. Finally, the price gained bullish momentum above the $52.00 and $53.20 resistance levels.

Looking at the weekly chart of XTI/USD, the price remains in a strong uptrend above the $50.00 level and the 100-week simple moving average (red). Recently, the price broke a major hurdle near the $51.00 and settled above it.

It is now trading above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $65.65 high to $3.62 low. The price is showing positive signs above $52.00 and the 200-week simple moving average (green).

It seems like the price is likely to continue higher above $55.00 and $56.50. The next major resistance is near the $58.00 level. On the downside, the previous major resistance near $51.00 is likely to act as a strong support.

Looking at EUR/USD, there was no recovery and the pair extended its decline below 1.2060. GBP/USD is also struggling and it could correct lower below 1.3600.

