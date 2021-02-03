Crude Oil Price Surges To $55, Gold Still Struggling

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 @ 05:23 GMT
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price extended its rise and traded to a new multi-month high above $55.00.
  • The previous major resistance at $51.00 might provide support on the weekly chart of XTI/USD.
  • Gold price is still struggling to clear the USD $1,880 resistance zone.
  • EUR/USD failed to recover and it extended its decline below the 1.2060 support.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

In the past few days, crude oil price consolidated above the $50.00 support against the US Dollar. Finally, the price gained bullish momentum above the $52.00 and $53.20 resistance levels.

Looking at the weekly chart of XTI/USD, the price remains in a strong uptrend above the $50.00 level and the 100-week simple moving average (red). Recently, the price broke a major hurdle near the $51.00 and settled above it.

It is now trading above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $65.65 high to $3.62 low. The price is showing positive signs above $52.00 and the 200-week simple moving average (green).

It seems like the price is likely to continue higher above $55.00 and $56.50. The next major resistance is near the $58.00 level. On the downside, the previous major resistance near $51.00 is likely to act as a strong support.

Looking at EUR/USD, there was no recovery and the pair extended its decline below 1.2060. GBP/USD is also struggling and it could correct lower below 1.3600.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Germany’s Services PMI for Jan 2021 – Forecast 46.8, versus 46.8 previous.
  • Euro Zone Services PMI for Jan 2021 – Forecast 45.0, versus 45.0 previous.
  • UK Services PMI for Jan 2021 – Forecast 38.8, versus 38.8 previous.
  • Euro Zone CPI for Jan 2021 (YoY) (Prelim) – Forecast +0.5%, versus -0.3% previous.
  • US Services PMI for Jan 2021 – Forecast 57.5, versus 57.5 previous.
  • US ISM Services PMI for Jan 2021 – Forecast 56.8, versus 57.7 previous.
  • US ADP Employment Change for Jan 2021 – Forecast 45K, versus -123K previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

