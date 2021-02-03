Wed, Feb 03, 2021 @ 09:08 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/USD Breaks Down From Ascending Wedge

GBP/USD Breaks Down From Ascending Wedge

By Orbex

The British pound sterling is extending declines after losing the support from the trendline of the ascending wedge pattern.

With price action now clearing the ascending wedge pattern, further downside is likely.

As the Stochastics oscillator is now near the oversold level, we could expect to see a rebound in the near term. This could see a short term retracement back to the breakout level once again.

To the downside, price action is likely to find support near the Jan 26 swing lows of 1.3610. A break down below this level will confirm further declines to the 1.3500 level of support.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.