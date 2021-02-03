Wed, Feb 03, 2021 @ 09:09 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBPJPY Slips Below 11-Month High, Positive In Long Term

GBPJPY Slips Below 11-Month High, Positive In Long Term

By XM.com

GBPJPY has been in a declining move over the last couple of days, after the upside rally towards the more than eleven-month high of 144.10. The price was capped by the 20-period simple moving average (SMA) in the 4-hour chart, while the technical indicators are confirming the recent bearish structure. The RSI is moving south in the positive region, while the MACD is standing beneath its trigger line and above the zero area.

If selling interest persists, immediate support could come from the 143.14 barrier, near the Ichimoku cloud and slightly above the 40-period SMA at 143.00. Beneath these lines, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg 136.90 to 144.10 at 142.40 could come next ahead of the 200-day SMA at 142.17.

Alternatively, a bounce off the 143.14 support could move the market higher again towards the eleven-month peak of 144.10. Steeper increases could meet the 145.00 psychological level, registered on February 2020.

In conclusion, GBPJPY is still in a bullish tendency and only a significant drop below the 200-period SMA may change this outlook to neutral.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.