Wed, Feb 03, 2021 @ 12:26 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis AUD/USD Outlook: Bears Are Taking A Breather Before Resuming

AUD/USD Outlook: Bears Are Taking A Breather Before Resuming

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Australian dollar is holding within narrow consolidation on Wednesday as pullback from 2021 high (0.7820) found footstep at 0.7563 (rising 55DMA) on Tuesday.

The support is seen tentative as remarks from RBA about extended period of ultra-low interest rates on high unemployment and low inflation, sours the sentiment.

Daily studies show rising bearish momentum and formation of multiple MA bear-crosses weighs on near-term action.

Firm break of 55DMA would further weaken the structure and risk test of key supports at 0.7500 zone (daily cloud top / Fibo 38.2% of 0.6991/0.7820 / rising 100DMA).

Repeated close below broken Fibo support at 0.7624 (23.6%) is needed to keep near-term bias with bears and guard pivotal barriers at 0.7660/75 (former higher base / falling 10DMA).

Res: 0.7624, 0.7660, 0.7675, 0.7704
Sup: 0.7601, 0.7563, 0.7516, 0.7503

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.