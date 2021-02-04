EUR/JPY Could Edge Up Today

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

During the first half of Wednesday’s trading session, the common European currency declined by 35 pips or 0.28% against the Japanese Yen. However, the currency pair rebounded at the end of the day.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could edge higher during the following trading session. The potential upside target for the EUR/JPY pair would be near the 127.40 area.

Though, a resistance cluster formed by the 100– hour simple moving average and the weekly pivot point at 126.66 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate today.