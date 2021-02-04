Thu, Feb 04, 2021 @ 10:03 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBPJPY Bears Resurface On Shooting Star Candle

GBPJPY Bears Resurface On Shooting Star Candle

By XM.com

GBPJPY charted a red shooting star candle during Monday’s session following the rejection near the topline of the bullish channel and the 144.00 level, justifying the subsequent selling pressure on the price. The downside reversal in the RSI and the softening momentum in the MACD is another alarm signal that the bears may dominate in the short term.

The pair is currently looking for support around the 143.00 number, though a break at this point would not raise concerns among investors unless the decline ruins the upward trend below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the crucial 141.85 barrier. If this is the case, the sell-off may sharpen towards the 50-day SMA and the bottom of the ascending channel, where any violation could boost the odds of a trend reversal.

On the upside, a rally through the 144.00 – 144.55 area and beyond the surface of the channel could activate fresh buying, likely bringing the 145.89 hurdle next under the spotlight.

Summarizing, GBPJPY could face additional weakness in the near term, though only a close below 141.85 would downgrade market sentiment.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.