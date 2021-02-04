GBP/JPY 4H Chart: Two Scenarios Likely

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 @ 14:01 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The British Pound has surged by 1.89% against the Japanese Yen since January 19. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 144.00 during this week’s trading sessions.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish. A breakout through the upper line of an ascending channel pattern could occur during this week’s trading sessions.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate will make a pullback towards the 141.50 area during the following trading sessions.

