Wed, Feb 10, 2021 @ 11:53 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/USD Trades At 1.3850

GBP/USD Trades At 1.3850

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate exceeded the weekly R1 located at 1.3809.

It is likely that the currency pair could face the resistance level—the weekly R2 at 1.3879. Thus, a reversal south could occur. Note that the pair could gain support from the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.3688/1.3771 range.

In the meantime, note that the exchange rate could gain support from the weekly R1 and extend gains in the nearest future. In this case the rate could target the weekly R3 at 1.4000.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.