Thu, Feb 11, 2021 @ 12:27 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/JPY Potential Target At 126.40

EUR/JPY Potential Target At 126.40

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The common European currency declined by 32 pips or 0.25% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The weekly pivot point at 126.71 provided support for the currency exchange rate during yesterday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The possible target for sellers would be near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 126.40.

However, the 200– hour simple moving average at 126.63 could provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.