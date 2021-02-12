Fri, Feb 12, 2021 @ 04:09 GMT
USD/JPY Holding Key Support Near 104.40

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY started a downside correction from the 105.75 resistance.
  • There is a key support forming near the 104.40 level on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD is showing positive signs, GBP/USD traded towards 1.3865.
  • Oil price remains elevated above the $57.50 level and it could climb above $60.00.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar failed to extend gains above 105.75 and started a fresh decline against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY broke the 105.00 support, but it is still above the key 104.40 support.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair formed a short-term top near 105.76 before declining. It broke a connecting bullish trend line at 105.30 level to move into a bearish zone.

The pair even traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 103.55 low to 105.6 high. However, the pair found a strong support near the 104.40 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 103.55 low to 105.6 high is also acting as a support. If there are more losses below 104.40, the next support might be 104.00 or the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

If the pair remains stable above 104.00, it could start a fresh increase. A major resistance is forming near the 105.10 level. There is also a bearish trend line forming near 105.10. A clear break above the 105.10 level could open the doors for a steady increase in the near term.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair gained pace above the 1.2100 resistance. Similarly, GBP/USD climbed above 1.3850 before correcting lower.

Economic Releases

  • UK Industrial Production for Dec 2020 (MoM) – Forecast +0.5%, versus -0.1% previous.
  • UK Manufacturing Production for Dec 2020 (MoM) – Forecast +0.6%, versus +0.7% previous.
  • UK GDP for Dec 2020 (MoM) – Forecast +1.0%, versus -2.6% previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

