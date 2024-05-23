Thu, May 23, 2024 @ 14:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Price Forms Bullish Reversal Amid Key News

EUR/USD Price Forms Bullish Reversal Amid Key News

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Last night, the FOMC meeting minutes were released. According to USNews, there were no major surprises. However, the confirmation of persistent inflation – along with hints that some officials discussed potential future rate hikes – displayed a “hawkish” stance. The dollar index initially rose following the minutes’ release but returned to pre-release levels this morning, suggesting the initial reaction might have been incorrect.

Subsequently, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for key European economies was published. According to ForexFactory:

→ Flash Manufacturing PMI (France): actual = 46.7; expected = 45.8; previous = 45.3;

→ Flash Services PMI (France): actual = 49.4; expected = 51.8; previous = 51.3;

→ Flash Manufacturing PMI (Germany): actual = 45.4; expected = 43.4; previous = 42.5;

→ Flash Services PMI (Germany): actual = 53.9; expected = 53.5; previous = 53.2.

Overall, the actual PMI figures, considered a leading indicator of economic health, exceeded expectations and gave the euro a bullish push.

The combined effect of the euro’s rise and the dollar’s decline since midnight resulted in a four-hour EUR/USD chart candle with a long lower tail (indicated by an arrow), suggesting demand outweighs supply. A subsequent bullish candle could confirm this.

Technical analysis of the EUR/USD chart shows:

→ The price is within an ascending channel;

→ The 1.081 level served as resistance from 1-13 May but, following a bullish breakout on 14 May, now shows signs of support. This level is reinforced by the lower boundary of the ascending channel and the fundamental news mentioned above.

Thus, euro bulls might attempt to resume the trend and lift the EUR/USD rate to the significant resistance at 1.08750, established in April. The first test of their resolve could be the former support at 1.08466.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.