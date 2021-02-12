Fri, Feb 12, 2021 @ 12:19 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis NZD/CAD 4H Chart: Selling Signals

NZD/CAD 4H Chart: Selling Signals

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The New Zealand Dollar has declined by 0.89% against the Canadian Dollar since the beginning of February. The currency pair tested the lower line of an ascending channel pattern during this week’s trading sessions.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4-hour time frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions.

However, a support cluster formed by the 100–” and 200–” period SMAs at 0.9162 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.