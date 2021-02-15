XAUUSD Sell Signal

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold remains under pressure at the start of the trading week, following last weeks heavy rejection from the $1,850 resistance zone. Gold has turned technically bearish below its 200-day moving average and the Stochastic indicator on the daily time frame is issuing a sell signal. The $1,800 level is the key upcoming support barrier that gold bears may look to target next.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,830 level, key resistance is found at the $1,855 and the $1,865 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,830 level, sellers may test the $1,800 and $1,770 support levels.