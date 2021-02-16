LTCUSD Bullish Above $185.00

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Litecoin is gaining traction above the $200.00 level as cryptocurrencies start to recover, following the early-week pullback. The Williams Alligator indicator, which is a key trend based indicator, shows that the bullish trend on the daily time frame remains in place with the LTCUSD pair trades above the $185.00 level. A technical breakout above the $230.00 level could cause the LTCUSD pair to rally towards the $250.00 resistance level.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $185.00 level, key resistance is found at the $230.00 and the $250.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $185.00, sellers may test the $155.00 and $135.00 support levels.