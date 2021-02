The US Dollar fell by 58 pips or 0.45% against the Canadian Dollar on Monday. The currency pair tested the lower line of a descending channel pattern at 1.2610 on Tuesday morning.

Given that the exchange rate has bounced off the bottom border of the descending channel, a surge towards an order block near the 1.2674 could be expected within this session.

However, a resistance line at 1.2639 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.