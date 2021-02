New Zealand’s Dollar has edged higher by 55 pips or 0.76% against the US Dollar since Monday’s trading session. The currency pair breached the weekly R1 at 0.7253 on Tuesday morning.

As for the near future, the NZD/USD exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher. Bullish traders might target the weekly R2 at 0.7293 during the following trading session.

However, the currency exchange rate could encounter a resistance line at the 0.7280 area within this session.