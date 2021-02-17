Gold Slips Below 1817 Technical Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The precious metal lost the 1817.79 technical support on Tuesday.

However, after prices fell to intraday lows of 1789.37, there was a quick recovery.

The current pullback could see gold prices retesting the 1817.79 level once again. The bias remains mixed as we could see some consolidation taking place near this level.

Only a strong close below 4th Feb lows of 1784 will see further downside.

The next key target for gold is near the 1764.22 level of support. To the upside, gains could be limited to the 1850 handle once again.