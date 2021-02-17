Wed, Feb 17, 2021 @ 13:16 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/USD Tests 100-Hour SMA

GBP/USD Tests 100-Hour SMA

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During Wednesday morning hours, the GBP/USD exchange rate was testing the support provided by the 100-hour SMA near 1.3870.

It is likely that the currency pair could be pushed down by the 55-hour SMA and the weekly R1 in the 1.3910/1.3923 range. The pair could decline to the support area formed by the 200-hour SMA and the weekly PP in 1.3802/1.3820.

In the meantime, if the 100-hour SMA holds, the exchange rate could trade upwards in the short term. In this case the rate could target the weekly R2 located at 1.3988.

 

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.