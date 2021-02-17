GBP/USD Tests 100-Hour SMA

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

During Wednesday morning hours, the GBP/USD exchange rate was testing the support provided by the 100-hour SMA near 1.3870.

It is likely that the currency pair could be pushed down by the 55-hour SMA and the weekly R1 in the 1.3910/1.3923 range. The pair could decline to the support area formed by the 200-hour SMA and the weekly PP in 1.3802/1.3820.

In the meantime, if the 100-hour SMA holds, the exchange rate could trade upwards in the short term. In this case the rate could target the weekly R2 located at 1.3988.