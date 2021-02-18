BTCUSD Increasingly Bullish

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin appears increasingly bullish in the near-term, as the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to appear comfortable above the $50,000 level. The BTCUSD pair has performed a bullish breakout from an ascending triangle pattern on the four-hour time frame. The MACD indicator on the four-hour time frame is also trending higher again, following a short-lived price correction.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $48,500 level, key resistance is found at the $53,000 and the $55,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $48,500 level, sellers may test the $46,500 and $45,000 levels.