The upside potential in the NZD/USD is still big. The price is making higher lows and swings to the upside have been big so far.

As long as the price is rejecting the POC zone, the pair should go higher. 0.7155-65 is the zone. We can also spot a trendline which is adding to the confluence. D L3 and D L4 are holding the price from breaking lower and also add to the positive confluence. Targets are 1.7200, 1.7250 and 1.7270 should the bullish momentum persist.