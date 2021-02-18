Thu, Feb 18, 2021 @ 11:23 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis NZD/USD Breakout Occurs

NZD/USD Breakout Occurs

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The New Zealand Dollar declined by 47 pips or 0.66% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair tested the 0.7160 level during yesterday’s trading session.

A breakout occurred through the upper line of a descending channel pattern during the London session on Thursday.

Given that a breakout has occurred, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session.

However, a resistance cluster at 0.7214 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.