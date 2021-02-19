Fri, Feb 19, 2021 @ 07:56 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Crude Oil Down Over One Percent

Crude Oil Down Over One Percent

By Orbex

Oil prices are down over one percent on Thursday. The declines come after the commodity rose to intraday highs of 62.22 before giving back the gains.

The overall bias in crude oil remains to the upside. Therefore, unless there is strong evidence of a correction, price action is likely to remain bullish.

For the moment, the immediate trendline will be key to watch. A break down below this trendline could potentially accelerate short term declines.

The main support level is near the 57.35 level. A close below 60.87 could potentially see the short term correction taking place.

However, if oil prices manage to reverse the current gains, we could expect to see further upside in the near term.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.