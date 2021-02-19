Fri, Feb 19, 2021 @ 11:22 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GOLD Is Pushed Down By SMA

GOLD Is Pushed Down By SMA

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

As the resistance of the 55-hour simple moving average approached the yellow metal’s price from above, it pushed it into a test of the lower trend line of the recently added declining wedge pattern. On Friday morning, the lower trend line of the pattern was pierced, as the metal shortly traded below it before retracing back up.

In the near term future, the price was expected to test the resistance of the 55-hour simple moving average. If the SMA gets passed, the rate would aim at the resistance of the 100-hour SMA, which was located near the 1.795.00 level.

On the other hand, if the 55-hour SMA pushes the price down, it would break the declining wedge pattern and look for support in round price levels.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.