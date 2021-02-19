USD/JPY Sharply Decline On Friday

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Friday morning, the USD/JPY passed the support of the 100-hour SMA and the pivot point at 105.62. This resulted in a sharp decline that was expected to look for support first in the 200-hour SMA at 105.20 and afterwards the 105.00 mark.

If any of the mentioned support levels start a surge, the rate would test the combined resistance of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages and the pivot point in the 105.62/105.80 range.

On the other hand, if the USD/JPY declines below the support levels at 105.00, the rate would have no technical support as low as the pivot point at 104.36.