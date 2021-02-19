Fri, Feb 19, 2021 @ 11:22 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/JPY Sharply Decline On Friday

USD/JPY Sharply Decline On Friday

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Friday morning, the USD/JPY passed the support of the 100-hour SMA and the pivot point at 105.62. This resulted in a sharp decline that was expected to look for support first in the 200-hour SMA at 105.20 and afterwards the 105.00 mark.

If any of the mentioned support levels start a surge, the rate would test the combined resistance of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages and the pivot point in the 105.62/105.80 range.

On the other hand, if the USD/JPY declines below the support levels at 105.00, the rate would have no technical support as low as the pivot point at 104.36.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.