The GBP/USD is bullish. We should see an uptrend continuation from 1-2-3 pattern after a retracement.

If the retracement happens watch out for 78.6-88.6 POC zone. 1.3990-1.4005 is the zone where the price might be rejected from. A bounce could also happen above 1.4100. In both cases 1.4140 is the target. The pair is still in uptrend and buying the dips is the way to go.