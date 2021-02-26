Fri, Feb 26, 2021 @ 10:22 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis NZD/USD Could Bounce Off Support

NZD/USD Could Bounce Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The New Zealand Dollar has declined by 122 pips or 1.64% against the US Dollar since yesterday’s trading session The currency pair tested the lower line of an ascending channel pattern at 0.7353 on Friday morning.

If the lower boundary of the ascending channel holds, bullish traders could pressure the NZD/USD exchange rate higher towards the 0.7500 level during the following trading session.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the channel pattern, a decline towards the weekly pivot point at 0.7254 could be expected today.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.