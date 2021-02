As expected, Gold has made the move lower to 1755 zone. The downtrend is expected to continue towards 1720.

If the market makes a pullback to the 78.6-88.6 zone we should see another leg of selling. We can also see a trend line which adds to the confluence. 1765-60 is the first target but we might see a move lower, possibly next week towards 1720. Watch for the levels as shown on the chart as selling the rally is imo, the best option.