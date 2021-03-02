Tue, Mar 02, 2021 @ 10:45 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Outlook: Bears Crack Psychological 1.20 Support

EUR/USD Outlook: Bears Crack Psychological 1.20 Support

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro tumbles on Tuesday as downbeat German retail sales data contributed to bearish near-term tone.

Bears remain firmly in play for the third straight day, despite Monday’s failure to close below the base of daily Ichimoku cloud and extended steep fall through important supports at 1.2020/1.2000 (100DMA / Fibo 76.4% of 1.1952/1.2249 / psychological).

Bearish daily studies add to weak near-term structure as the action, pressured by thick daily cloud, looks for fresh negative signal on close below 1.20 handle that would open way for test of next pivotal supports at 1.1952/44 (Feb 5 low / Fibo 23.6% of 1.0635/1.2349).

Clear break of these levels will complete bearish failure swing pattern on daily chart and signal deeper correction of 1.0635/1.2349 rally.

Broken daily cloud base (1.2053) reverted to strong resistance which needs to cap and keep bears intact.

Res: 1.2020, 1.2053, 1.2063, 1.2091.
Sup: 1.1991, 1.1980, 1.1952, 1.1900.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.