Wed, Mar 03, 2021 @ 19:49 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Gold Charts a New 9-Month Low; Selling Pressure Could be Losing Momentum

Gold Charts a New 9-Month Low; Selling Pressure Could be Losing Momentum

By XM.com

Gold created a new lower low at 1,701 on Wednesday after the 20-period simple moving average (SMA) on the four-hour chart proved a tough resistance to overcome.

Despite the weakness in the RSI, the indicator has been printing higher higher and higher lows since the dip in the overbought territory, reducing downside risks in the market. The red Tenkan-sen line also seems to be easing its negative momentum, indicating that the bearish action may be losing steam.

Sellers, however, may not give up if the price finally closes below the 1,707 level, likely driving the price towards the 1,693 barrier, while lower, the area between the 1,682 – 1,671 boundaries could next attract attention if the sell-off gets more legs.

On the upside, the 20-period SMA remains the main target around 1,731. A break above that threshold, and more importantly a bounce above the swing high of 1,740, could power the bullish action towards this week’s peak of 1,760. If the 50-period SMA proves easy to pierce, resistance may run up to 1,785.

Summing up, gold continues to face a bearish short-term bias, and although selling appetite seems to be calming down, the downside pressure may not fade until the price crawls above the 1,740 level.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.