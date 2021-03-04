XAGUSD Triangle Break

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver is under heavy downside pressure on Thursday as gold prices continue to slump, and traders sell any major rallies in the shiny metal. A bearish breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern is in play while the price of silver trades below the $26.80 resistance level. The Parabolic SAR indicator is showing that four-hour trend for silver is bearish below the $25.80 support level.

XAGUSD is only bullish while trading above the $26.80 level, key resistance is found at the $27.30 and the $27.80 levels.

If XAGUSD trades below the $26.80 level, sellers may test the $25.80 and $25.00 support levels.