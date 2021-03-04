Thu, Mar 04, 2021 @ 08:37 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis XAGUSD Triangle Break

XAGUSD Triangle Break

By OctaFX

Silver is under heavy downside pressure on Thursday as gold prices continue to slump, and traders sell any major rallies in the shiny metal. A bearish breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern is in play while the price of silver trades below the $26.80 resistance level. The Parabolic SAR indicator is showing that four-hour trend for silver is bearish below the $25.80 support level.

XAGUSD is only bullish while trading above the $26.80 level, key resistance is found at the $27.30 and the $27.80 levels.

If XAGUSD trades below the $26.80 level, sellers may test the $25.80 and $25.00 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.