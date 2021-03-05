Fri, Mar 05, 2021 @ 07:53 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Elliott Wave View: Oil (CL) Wave (5) Rally In Progress

Elliott Wave View: Oil (CL) Wave (5) Rally In Progress

By Elliott Wave Forecast

Elliott Wave in Oil (CL) suggests the rally from April 23, 2020 low is unfolding as an impulse Elliott Wave structure. It is currently still ending wave ((3)) from April 23, 2020 low. Within wave ((3)) subdivision, it’s now in the wave (5). Short term 45 minutes chart below shows the rally to 63 ended wave (3) of ((3)). Pullback in wave (4) of ((3)) has ended at 59.32. Internal of wave (4) unfolded as an expanded Flat where wave A ended at 60.64, wave B ended at 63.81, and wave C ended at 59.32.

Oil has broken above the previous wave B of (4) peak at 63.81, suggesting the next leg higher in wave (5) has started. Up from wave (4) low, wave ((i)) ended at 61.99 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 60.52. Expect oil to extend higher 2 more time to end wave 1 of (5). Afterwards, it should pullback in wave 2 to correct cycle from March 3 low before the rally resumes. As far as pivot at 59.32 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

Oil 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.