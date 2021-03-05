EUR/USD Pair Broke The 1.2000 Support And Moved Into A Bearish Zone

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Euro failed to stay above the 1.2050 and 1.2020 support levels against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair even broke the 1.2000 support to move into a bearish zone.

It traded close to the 1.1950 support zone and settled well below the 50 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near 1.1951 and the pair is currently consolidating losses. An initial resistance is near the 1.1990 level.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The first major resistance is near the 1.2000 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2053 high to 1.1951 low. There is also a connecting bearish trend line at 1.2020 on the hourly chart.

If there is no recovery above 1.2000 and 1.2020 on FXOpen, EUR/USD is likely to resume its decline below the 1.1950 support. The next key support is near 1.1920.