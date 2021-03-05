Fri, Mar 05, 2021 @ 10:39 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USDJPY Approaching 108.60

USDJPY Approaching 108.60

By OctaFX

The US dollar is firming above the 108.00 level against the Japanese yen currency as the ongoing rally in the greenback intensifies. A bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern continues to play out, with the USDJPY pair approaching the first target of the pattern, around the 108.60 level. Traders should be aware that if the strong bid-tone towards the US dollar continues the USDJPY pair could test the 109.00 level.

The USDJPY pair is only bullish while trading above the 106.80 level, key resistance is found at the 108.60 and 109.00 levels.

The USDJPY pair is only bearish while trading below the 106.80 level, key support is found at the 106.40 and 106.00 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

What is an AB=CD Pattern?

Times To Trade

Risk Management in Forex Trading: Tips & Tricks

Taking Your First Live Forex Trade

A Trade or a Gamble?

What is Forex Trading?

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.