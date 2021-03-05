GOLD Drops Below 1,700.00

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Chairman of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell made a speech on Thursday, which caused a surge of the US Dollar. This resulted in the price of gold bouncing off the combined resistance of the 1,720.00 mark and the 55-hour simple moving average.

The price almost immediately reached the 1,690.00 level, which provided support. By the middle of Friday’s trading, the metal was trading sideways in the 1,690.00/1,700.00 zone.

In the near term future, the price was expected to continue to trade sideways until it is approached by the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages, which were located above the 1,710.00 level.