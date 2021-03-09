Tue, Mar 09, 2021 @ 11:27 GMT
BTCUSD $56,000 Target

By OctaFX

Bitcoin has moved back towards the $54,000 resistance level, as positive risk sentiment in the financial market gives the top crypto a boost on Tuesday. Traders should note that a bullish breakout from a triangle pattern is underway while the BTCUSD pair trades above the $53,100 level. Overall, bulls could target the $56,000 level while the price continues to trade above the $53,100 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $52,600 level, key resistance is found at the $55,000 and the $56,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $52,600 level, sellers may test the $51,000 and $50,000 levels.

