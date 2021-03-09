BTCUSD $56,000 Target

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has moved back towards the $54,000 resistance level, as positive risk sentiment in the financial market gives the top crypto a boost on Tuesday. Traders should note that a bullish breakout from a triangle pattern is underway while the BTCUSD pair trades above the $53,100 level. Overall, bulls could target the $56,000 level while the price continues to trade above the $53,100 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $52,600 level, key resistance is found at the $55,000 and the $56,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $52,600 level, sellers may test the $51,000 and $50,000 levels.