Tue, Mar 09, 2021 @ 16:18 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Outlook: Bears Face Headwinds From 200DMA / Upbeat German Data

EUR/USD Outlook: Bears Face Headwinds From 200DMA / Upbeat German Data

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro bounces from new 3 ½ low (1.1835) on Tuesday, as steep fall in past four days stalled on approach to 200DMA (1.1816), offsetting for now bearish signal on Monday’s close below 1.1887 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.1602/1.2349 upleg).

Better than expected German export data and widened trade surplus improved the sentiment and lifted the single currency.

Daily stochastic reversed in oversold territory and RSI turns north, while negative momentum is fading and helping recovery.

Daily cloud is thinning and twists next Monday that could be also magnetic.

Recovery faces initial resistance at 1.1931 (Monday’s high / Fibo 23.6% of 1.2242/1.1835), with extended upticks to stall under key barriers at 1.1991/1.2000 (Fibo 38.2% / psychological) and provide better opportunities to re-join bearish market.

Caution on sustained break above 1.20 pivot that would signal reversal.

Res: 1.1931, 1.1976, 1.2000, 1.2023
Sup: 1.1835, 1.1816, 1.1778, 1.1745

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.