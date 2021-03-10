LTCUSD $212.00 Possible

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Litecoin is gaining upside momentum this week, following the recent strong rally towards the $55,000 resistance level in the BTCUSD pair. The LTCUSD pair has officially staged a bullish breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern on the lower time frame. According to the overall size of the mention triangle pattern, the LTCUSD pair could advance towards the $212.00 resistance area.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $190.00 level, key resistance is found at the $212.00 and the $225.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $190.00, sellers may test the $180.00 and $170.00 support levels.