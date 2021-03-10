XAGUSD Decision Time

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver has started to turn lower in early Wednesday trade, despite the metal staging a strong recovery back towards the $26.10 resistance area yesterday. The Parabolic SAR indicator shows that the trend on the four-hour time frame remains bullish while the metal trades above the $25.40 level. Bulls must defend this key support zone or the metal faces further losses towards $24.00.

XAGUSD is only bullish while trading above the $25.40 level, key resistance is found at the $26.10 and the $26.80 levels.

If XAGUSD trades below the $25.40 level, sellers may test the $24.80 and $24.00 support levels.