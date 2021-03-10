BTCUSD $56,000 Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has reversed from just under the $56,000 resistance level as US tech stocks start to turn lower again and bond yields are pushing higher. The one-hour time frame currently shows that the BTCUSD may be starting to form a bearish head and shoulders pattern. BTCUSD sellers need to move the price under the $53,000 support level to activate the pattern, which holds a $3,000 downside projection.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $53,000 level, key resistance is found at the $55,250 and the $56,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $53,000 level, sellers may test the $51,500 and $50,000 levels.