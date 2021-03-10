Wed, Mar 10, 2021 @ 12:38 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/USD Tests 200-Hour SMA

GBP/USD Tests 200-Hour SMA

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The surge of the GBP/USD found resistance in the 200-hour simple moving average, which caused a retracement down. By the middle of Wednesday’s GMT trading hours, the rate was once again approaching the resistance of the SMA.

In the case of the SMA being passed, the pair could reach for the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3982. If the pivot point does not provide resistance, the GBP/USD could reach the 1.4000 mark. Note that the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3881 did not impact the rate during this week. Due to that reason the weekly R1 might do the same.

On the other hand, if the SMA pushes the rate down, it would look for support in the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages, which were located at 1.3855 and 1.3868.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.