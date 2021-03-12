LTCUSD Ascending Triangle

Fri, Mar 12, 2021 @ 06:50 GMT
By OctaFX

Litecoin is close to staging a major breakout on the cryptocurrency market as Bitcoin continues to outperform the top altcoins. The LTCUSD pair is currently trapped inside an ascending triangle pattern, which is located between the $208.00 and $190.00 level. Watch out for an $18.00 breakout once the LTCUSD pair moves outside of the triangle pattern.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $190.00 level, key resistance is found at the $208.00 and the $226.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $190.00, sellers may test the $180.00 and $170.00 support levels.

